Yankton Medical Clinic Appoints Executives
The Yankton Medical Clinic has appointed two executive positions. Brenda Rueb has been named the chief operating officer and Angela Jere the chief financial officer. Rueb most recently served as the director of external operations at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Her previous experience in health care includes administrator at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/management from the University of South Dakota.
