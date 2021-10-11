CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

After mass cancellations, Southwest expects flights to normalize this week

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpmIa_0cO9mNkI00

(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it expects to resume normal service this week after cancelling more than 2,500 scheduled flights since Saturday, blaming unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida.

The airline had canceled 1,124 flights, or 30% of its daily operation, on Sunday and more than 800 trips on Saturday, according to data from flight tracking platform flightaware.com flightaware.com/live/cancelled. The website also showed over 588 cancellations on Monday.

Southwest Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven said in a message to employees late on Sunday that the sudden flight cancellations had caused staff shortages and may lead to a reduction in the number of flights the company can operate in November and December.

Southwest, whose shares fell as much as 4.3%, did not give the number of cancellations, but said it was “significant”.

"While we work to stabilize our operations, we anticipate to resume normal service this week," the airline said in a reply to a tweet here from a flier asking about a canceled flight.

Meanwhile, its pilots union has denied speculation on social media that the cancellations were due to their action.

The union said in a statement here on Saturday that it was "aware of operational difficulties" but its pilots were "not participating in any official or unofficial job actions."

It had last week said it would file a temporary restraining order to stop Southwest from complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which included major airlines.

Southwest’s executive vice president of daily operations, Alan Kasher, said on Sunday that due to the staffing shortages caused by the weekend’s disruptions, the airline would implement mandatory overtime for employees.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday “no FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday. Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, and limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.”

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Philippine Airlines Plans Long-Haul Route Shakeup

Philippine Airlines (PAL) plans to come out of bankruptcy a leaner airline with a different route network. As part of the restructuring, the airline is looking to cut down on ultra-long-haul flying, which would see destinations like Toronto and New York cut in favor of a focus on the West Coast, which comes at less of a financial risk for the airline.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Airline Cancels 2000 Flights, Rumors Swirl as to Why

Are you ready for the latest conspiracy theory that's sweeping Social Media at this very moment?. Maybe you've read or watched all the talk about Southwest Airlines in the news and on social media. If not, let me get up up to date. Over the weekend, the airline canceled a couple thousand flights, leaving all kinds of folks scrambling to figure out how to get where they needed to be.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic#Flight Tracking#Southwest Airlines Co
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS New York

Passengers At LaGuardia, Other Airports Around Country Miffed By Southwest Airlines Mass Flight Cancellations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were long lines and frustration at many airports nationwide this weekend on the heels of a slew of flight cancellations by Southwest, the nation’s largest domestic airline. Cancellations started Friday and have continued stacking up since. At LaGuardia Airport, more than half of the 27 departures scheduled for Sunday were either delayed or canceled. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with many frustrated passengers who said they just want the airline to get it together. “Yesterday, the flight was cancelled at 5:30 p.m. when it was time for us to leave and today they cancelled it at 8:59 p.m.,” said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Bride forced to get married with no family present because of Southwest cancellations

A bride said she was forced to have her wedding without family members present after their flights were cancelled as part of the widespread disruptions on Southwest Airlines over the past few days.The airline has stated that it “resumed normal operations today” but told The Independent it had cancelled some 2500 flights between Friday and Tuesday, due to “disruptive weather” and “air traffic control”, despite no other airlines reporting problems. But the airline resumed services too little, too late for Chicago newlyweds Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty, who got married in Nevada on Saturday.“It’s the most important day of...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

United Airlines to add 10 new flights and 5 new trendy destinations starting summer of 2022

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Thursday it's planning its biggest transatlantic expansion ever starting in the summer of 2022, adding 10 new flights and five new "vogue" destinations. The new destinations are Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands, all routes the airline said are not served by any other North American carrier. It will also add flights to five popular European cities, namely Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich and Rome. It will also relaunch seven routes that were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, namely Bangalore, Frankfurt, Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Nice and Zurich. Shares were up 0.9% premarket and have gained 11% in the year to date, while the U.S. Global JETS ETF has gained 5% and the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy