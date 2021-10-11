High school football a source of county pride

I can’t remember exactly the year, but I know it was either 1999 or 2000 when my dad took me to see a Warren County at Northern Vance regular-season football game. Then a Kerr-Vance Academy student, I had no real rooting interest in the game despite having grown up in Warren County, and my dad is a Norlina High School graduate who has worked in Henderson all of my life. I remember some debate about which side we should sit on, but we ended up choosing the bleachers designated for the visitors.