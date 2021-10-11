Readers Write: Dr. Hynes disappoints on Covid problems in schools

As was reported in the story headlined “Port schools to offer more details on COVID” that begins on the front page of the Oct. 8 issue of The Port Washington Times, our school board and our school superintendent, Dr. Michael Hynes, spent a great deal of time at the Sept. 21 school board meeting discussing when and how our school district should notify parents that it’s been determined that some children in their classes have caught the COVID-19 virus, or variants of it.