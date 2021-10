The three angles with which to corner an audience’s attention — sex, violence and madness — make for an equilateral plot in Norwalk author Kat Rosenfield’s fourth novel, No One Will Miss Her. The mystery increases as the pages turn in this almost-true-crime story, with fictional characters fleshed out enough to evoke sympathy, loathing and recognition in people we may know — or know of — in the real world. The connection between imagining and knowing is thematic with both the book and its inspiration, both set in Maine.

NORWALK, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO