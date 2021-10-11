Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for second time in three games

Week 5 began with a roughing the passer penalty on the fifth play from scrimmage of the Jets-Falcons Kipper Express, well before most of America even had time to pour our second cup of coffee. Week 5 ended in the wee hours of Monday morning with a roughing the passer penalty that erased a Chiefs interception and extended the final Bills touchdown drive, long after most folks gave up and went to bed.

