NFL

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for second time in three games

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for Week 5. In his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Allen was also nominated for the award following his performance against the Washington Football Team in Week 3.

