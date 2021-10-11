CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Health Impact of Wildfire Smoke?

By Andy Fell
ucdavis.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis researchers are uncovering the possible long-term health effects of air pollution from wildfires. California, home of the freeway and the car-based lifestyle, has long struggled with air pollution — and been a pioneer in cleaning up the air, for example in vehicle emission standards. But in recent years, a new threat to air quality has emerged as summer and fall bring some of the worst wildfires in state history, spreading smoke and haze over hundreds of miles.

