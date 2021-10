NC State (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has plenty left to prove, according to coach Dave Doeren. “That means we’re really focused on the present,” Doeren said. “It does matter that four of the next five are on the road, but what matters more is that we just take this week for what it is. Let’s be the best that we can be this week. We’ll worry about next week next week.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO