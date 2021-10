LA CONNER — Students and staff in the La Conner School District wore orange shirts and wristbands Thursday to remember the past, and look to the future. They did so on what is known as Orange Shirt Day, which was founded in 2013 in recognition of victims and survivors of Indigenous boarding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to information from the district.

