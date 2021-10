US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland ran this year’s Boston Marathon as a tribute to “missing and murdered indigenous people”.Ms Haaland, who became the first Native American cabinet secretary in March this year, ran the 26.2-mile-long marathon on Monday, the same date when Indigenous People’s Day was observed in the country this year.She explained the reasons for her participation in an op-ed penned for The Boston Globe on Monday.The interior secretary said it was a tribute to “missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and their families, the victims of Indian boarding schools, and the promise that our voices are being...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO