The Pirates are less than a month away from tip-off against Middle Tennessee. Their expectations for this season are much higher, and understandably so. In a tumultuous season that featured numerous pandemic-related cancellations, injuries, and adversity across the board, ECU was unable to capture a winning record, finishing 8-14. Head coach Kim McNeill took on the challenge of completely revamping the Pirate roster, adding key pieces that will provide size, speed, and can play the physical brand of basketball McNeill prides herself on coaching. The hope is that these seven additions will be enough to propel the Pirates to a winning record, and a deep run in the American conference tournament.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO