Umatilla, OR

Prescribed burns to start in Umatilla National Forest

By The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 7 days ago

PENDLETON — Prescribed burns are set to begin soon in the Umatilla National Forest.

The prescribed burns may start this month depending upon weather and could impact camping and hunting in several portions of the forest, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.

All road and trail closures associated with prescribed burns will go into effect prior to their starts. Prescribed burns typically take two to five days to complete. Hunters are advised to plan ahead and avoid camping in the designated prescribed burn areas.

The burns will be conducted because frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and reducing the risk of wildfire caused by excessive fuel buildup, according to the press release. Prescribed burning is a way to remove brush, shrubs and trees, while encouraging the growth of native vegetation.

Prescribed burning depends on weather. Factors such as wind speed and direction, temperatures, humidity and fuel moisture are all taken into consideration prior to starting a prescribed burn operation. The current rains and moderate temperatures are creating conditions suitable for prescribed burns.

Hunters should be cautious when entering a recently burned area and be aware of hazards, particularly snags. Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds.

The Umatilla National Forest has developed an interactive map displaying planned burning. The imap allows the user to zoom in on areas and click on a burn unit for more information. When burning begins, the map will be updated to display which units are burning. Maps of the proposed prescribed burns also are on InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5808.

Additional information is available on the Umatilla National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla, and on the forest’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UmatillaNF.

