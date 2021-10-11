CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Killed Shop Class?

By Norris Comer
powerandmotoryacht.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that there’s a skilled labor shortage. The Washington state maritime industry decided to do something about it by tackling the problem at the source. Who killed shop class? It’s a question that’s plaguing schools around the country. Remember shop class, also called woodshop? It’s where young people donned protective glasses and learned how to plane wood and use a bandsaw, among other skills. Essentially, it was hands-on learning—and it was as prevalent in public schools as math or science.

