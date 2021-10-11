Uncharted Waters: The Professionals
I really hate to admit this, but there are at least a few boaty folks out there who can do a better job than I can. Remember how, in a recent column, I said I was gonna hire a cleaning service to give the Betty Jane II periodic washdowns, the point being to give me a little respite from Florida's volcanic summer heat? Well, guess what—I haven't actually done it yet. But I've come pretty darn close, thanks to a guy named Dave who recently agreed to slap three maintenance coats of Epifanes Clear Varnish on Betty's brightwork. We made the arrangements over the phone.
