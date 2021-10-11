Uncharted Waters: The Professionals

It is now common to refer to the current biodiversity crisis as the sixth mass extinction. But is this true? Are we in the middle of an event on the same scale as the five ancient mass extinctions Earth has experienced? Humans are indeed driving animals and plants to extinction. Land clearance, habitat modification and, above all, climate change are all placing biodiversity under stress. Many species have died out since the arrival of humans and many more are threatened. But to answer this question fully, we have to look at the rates at which species were going extinct before the...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO