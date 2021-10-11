Joint DOC-Sheriff's investigation results in arrest of Elayn Hunt Correctional employee
BATON ROUGE, La. – A joint Elayn Hunt Correctional Center-Iberville Parish Sheriff's investigation landed a prison correctional officer in jail today. Iberville Deputies booked 49-year-old Juan Harris of Baton Rouge with Aggravated Battery (LA. RS 14:34). The investigation determined Harris violated Department policy and broke the law when he didn't follow protocol with the use of chemical agent on an inmate. The incident happened in mid-August at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Prison officials immediately began an internal investigation, and turned over its findings to the Iberville Sheriff's Office who continued the investigation.www.kedm.org
Comments / 0