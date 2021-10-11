CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2021 CJ Cup: Full Field Ranking, Odds To Win

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSLxq_0cO9XTOr00
Brooks Koepka on the seventh hole during the final round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island on Oct 21, 2018. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)

The CJ Cup tees off at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nevada this week.

Jason Kokrak won his maiden PGA Tour title at last year’s edition, contested at Shadow Creek.

It was the first of two wins on the year for Kokrak, who would go on to win the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

The favorites this week, though, are three members of the winning American Ryder Cup team: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who are listed at 12-1 to bring home the trophy.

In fact, the top betting favorites all competed in the matches at Whistling Straits with Americans Collin Morikawa (16-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1) and Brooks Koepka (25-1), along with Euro stars Rory McIlroy (18-1) and Viktor Hovland (22-1), rounding out the top seven in Vegas.

Top-10 Betting Favorites

1. Dustin Johnson (12/1)

1. Justin Thomas (12/1)

1. Xander Schauffele (12/1)

4. Collin Morikawa (16/1)

5. Rory McIlroy (18/1)

6. Jordan Spieth (20/1)

7. Viktor Hovland (22/1)

8. Brooks Koepka (25/1)

8. Sam Burns (25/1)

8. Sungjae Im (25/1)

8. Tony Finau (25/1)

Full Field: Rank and Odds

The CJ Cup | The Summit Club | Las Vegas, NV | Oct. 14-17, 2021

Las Vegas, NV
Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

