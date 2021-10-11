Who Really Broke Up The Beatles? McCartney Still Says It Was John…

It’s been how many years since The Beatles went their separate ways and the finger pointing still continues. Paul McCartney recently opened up, again for the millionth time, about how it was John who wanted out. He opened up in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4 (and published in The Guardian), Paul said, ““This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?”