He was not the most popular choice to become the next Columbus Blue Jackets head coach, but give credit when credit is due: Brad Larsen is off to a good start. Larsen, who was promoted from an assistant role to head coach in June, was thought to be a courtesy interview when the club announced that he would receive a look at the job formerly held by John Tortorella. While the Blue Jackets were generally successful with Larsen behind the bench as an assistant, the area that he coached - the forwards and the power play units - was a fairly consistent struggle for most of his tenure.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO