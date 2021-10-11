Ayo’s Clutch Closing Efforts, What He Is, and Who He Can Be
Type “Ayo Dosunmu Game-Winner” into Google, press enter, and the internet will basically come back to you with “which one?”. Dosunmu’s first warning shot was sent on February 5th, 2019. I was comfortably planted in my press seat at State Farm Arena when the team’s five-star prospect turned the entire Fighting Illini program around in just one shot. “This won’t end well for Illinois,” color announcer Dan Dakich uttered on the broadcast as the 7-15 Illini held just a 3-point lead over the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans.www.bleachernation.com
