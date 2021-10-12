CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild, partly sunny conditions for Tuesday ahead of midweek warmup

By News 12 Staff
 10 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say Tuesday will stay mild before conditions warm up for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will start out cool, with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will raise into the upper-60s during the day. Skies will be partly sunny and conditions will stay dry.

Wednesday will see more sun and temperatures in the low-70s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperature highs will reach near 76 degrees.

Friday will get warmer, with temperatures reaching near 77 degrees. Conditions will be mostly sunny.

The weekend will stay warm, with temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s. The next chance for rain is on Saturday.

