An EPIC Raiders retrospective, plus Arrow’s Legend & more reviewed, No Time to Die pre-orders & the new T2 4K is 100% NOT remastered

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 3 days ago

We're starting out the new week today here at The Bits with a trio of new disc reviews... While we're on the subject of Universal Monsters, I'm currently working on a review of the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection in 4K and should have that up by the end of the week. I'm giving myself the week to work on it, however, because I'm attending a studio screening of Denis Villeneuve's Dune tomorrow afternoon. And I have a sneaking suspicion that's going to occupy my mind for the next few days afterwards. I'll definitely post a few non-spoiler thoughts about that film as well this week, rest assured.

thedigitalbits.com

nwahomepage.com

“No Time To Die” Premiere, Man Captures Gator Plus More Trending Stories

From the new Bond film red carpet to a viral video of an alligator, here’s a look at a few trending stories. Daniel Craig, Jason Momoa, Judi Dench, Jonathan Majors, Finneas O’connell, Billie Eilish and members of the royal family were all decked out for the UK premiere of the newest Bond film, “No Time To Die”. Craig will make his final appearance as James Bond. The movie was delayed two years due to the pandemic and now will be opening in theaters around the world next week. In “No Time To Die” Bond finds himself.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

T2 in 4K again (but remastered or not is TBD), plus Doctor Who: S17 on Blu-ray, Outsiders 4K pre-orders, Revenge of the Shogun Women 3D & more

We’ve got a quick release news update here at The Bits for you today. But first, more new disc reviews... I’ve just given a pair of titles from Sony’s new Columbia Classics: Volume 2 box set a look in 4K Ultra HD, including Carol Reed’s Oliver! (1968) and Otto Preminger’s Anatomy of a Murder (1959). That last review includes film comments by our dear friend Barrie Maxwell, the late great Digital Bits classic film columnist.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

No Time to Die Video Review

After being postponed so many times we lost count (all due to the pandemic, of course), the latest James Bond adventure No Time to Die has finally arrived! The film marks Daniel Craig‘s final outing as the suave super spy and critics and fans alike are hoping to see a cinematic curtain call worthy of the actor’s impressive tenure in the iconic role.
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

Dune 4K Blu-ray review: Arrow Video brings David Lynch’s sci-fi epic back to life

With Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune finally on the way, Arrow Video has resurrected David Lynch’s maligned 1984 take on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel in an impressive new 4K UHD / Blu-ray collection. Read on for our Dune 4K Blu-ray review. On paper, Lynch’s Dune seems like a no-brainer....
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Legend: Limited Edition (Blu-ray Review)

Embassy International/20th Century Fox/Universal Pictures (Arrow Video) “The dreams of youth are the regrets of maturity.”. Ridley Scott has always been a filmmaker willing to tackle different genres and give them his own personal stamp, and Legend is no exception. Taking over the stages at Pinewood Studios (one of which burned down during the production) to create some of the most dense and realistic-looking fantastical forests in all of film, Ridley’s Legend was bound to be beautiful, thanks in no small part to his meticulously-orchestrated cinematography and production design. The story follows a sinister plot by the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) to cast enternal night upon the world—and seduce the Princess Lili (Mia Sara) in the process—a plot that a young woodsman named Jack (Tom Cruise) attempts to foil. A pure fairy tale from beginning to end, the film doesn’t lend itself to a traditional structure. It’s more of a series of events, one leading to the other without strong narrative propulsion. And depending on which cut of the film you’re watching, it also doesn’t follow the usual story conventions, such as the damsel in distress formula. Thankfully, the film is more interesting than that, drawing upon Judeo-Christian beliefs and images and mixing them with the dark fairy tales of our youths.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Fourth Victim, The (Blu-ray Review)

1971 (September 28, 2021) An unusually convoluted giallo of sorts, The Fourth Victim (aka La ultima senora Anderson, Death at the Deep End of the Swimming Pool) is a Spanish-Italian co-production that has a lot of ideas, but never manages to nail any of them down (which is difficult to discuss without getting into major spoilers, so I won’t try). The main takeaway is that it’s a film that wants to have as many twists and turns as possible. We’re taken down several plot thread paths that constantly double back on themselves, never giving us a firm foothold. This seems like it could be a good thing, but a mystery thriller should have you in its grip. Unfortunately, the execution of this one is frustrating, especially when nothing makes any sense in the end anyway. It doesn’t help that it’s aided by an erratic score that feels inappropriate the majority of the time. It’s a good-looking film that’s well shot, but the story in The Fourth Victim leaves you with more question than answers.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Review: New James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ is OK – but it’s no ‘Casino Royale’

How many Land Rovers had to die so this movie could live?. That’s one of the many existential questions moviegoers will have time to contemplate during the nearly three-hour running time of the sometimes ponderous new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” the last to star Daniel Craig. That’s not always a bad thing. As Bond, portrayed by Craig, has gotten older, perhaps wiser while remaining shockingly fit, it makes sense that he has become more pensive and somber. This film — directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective,” “Beast of No Nation”) — certainly reflects that. It’s fitting, too, then that the downcast theme is sung by Billie Eilish.
HOUSTON, TX
The Dad

No Time To Die: A Spoiler-Free Review

It’s hard not to chuckle at a title like No Time To Die. Daniel Craig is stepping into James Bond’s designer shoes for the fifth time in 15 years and the film’s runtime is a whopping 2 hours and 43 minutes. In my opinion, that is plenty of time to do most things, dying included.
MOVIES
IGN

Alan Wake Remastered Review

Like a flashlight flickering to life from a freshly inserted set of Energizers, Alan Wake Remastered takes the 11-year-old survival horror shooter and presents it in its most radiant form. Yet while the details in its moody environments are now far easier to make out, its gameplay shortcomings are presented in equally stark relief. Alan Wake Remastered’s twisted brand of psychological torture by torchlight still makes for a supremely tense trip through the woods, but as a shooter it’s stuck in the past compared to more modern games – including developer Remedy’s own Control.
VIDEO GAMES
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'

Welcome back, Mr. Bond. This is your most important mission yet. The fate of the movie business depends on your success. That’s how it feels, anyway, so high are industry expectations around “No Time to Die.” The 25th James Bond adventure is finally hitting screens a year and a half after its originally scheduled April 2020 .
MOVIES
WISH-TV

Patty’s Picks: Patty Spitler reviews “No Time to Die”

WISH-TV legend Patty Spitler joined us today for another issue of Patty’s Picks! She reviewed the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” The movie opens in theaters TODAY!. The movie stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, and this is his fifth time playing the super spy. Patty told...
MOVIES
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:No Time To Die

HANK SCORPIO: Homer, on your way out if you want to kill somebody, you would help me a lot. Brief Plot Synopsis: Misogynistic dinosaur kills lots of people in the furtherance of colonialism. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3 smokin' Che Guevaras out of 5. Tagline: "Bond...
HOUSTON, TX
hngnews.com

'No Time To Die' leaves reviewer underwhelmed

Last spring, the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” became the first movie to be pushed back because of the pandemic. The subsequent 18-month delay made me crave the film even more, and I confess my expectations might have gotten a little too high. In fact, it’s probably for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES

