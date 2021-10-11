11 Killer Gifts for Fans of Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Other Terrifying Slasher Movies

Over forty years after John Carpenter’s original Halloween, Michael Myers remains an all-time great slasher foe that Hollywood just can’t let kill off. The popular antagonist first haunted the Halloween night of Haddonfield and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, and more recently the actress has returned to have her final showdowns with the mask-wearing knife-wielder next in this year’s Halloween Kills and 2022’s Halloween Ends. As we look ahead into the next installments, there’s usually a desire to look back at the franchise as a whole. If you’re looking to check out the Halloween movies in order, many of them are available to watch on streaming or rent.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO