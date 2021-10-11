CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) - Get Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Report today announced that on Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the third quarter of 2021.

On November 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.507.5522

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.6077

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.344.7529

International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.0088

Conference ID: 10161050

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company was invested in 236 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 16.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.0 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 13.4 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Kara SmithInvestor Relations ManagerP: 615.269.8175

