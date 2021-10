Honda Aviation Company is elevating the light jet to new heights—literally. The company, a subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, debuted a new aircraft called the HondaJet 2600 Concept at the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Although only a prototype, Honda says the aircraft will be able to fly across the entirety of the US at heights never before reached by a light jet. The company is touting three major advances with the HondaJet2600: an over-the-wing engine mount configuration, a carbon composite fuselage and improved Natural Laminar Flow technology on its nose and wings. Thanks to these...

