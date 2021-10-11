CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matrix Fitness USA Partners With The YMCA360 Digital Platform

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Fitness, the world's fastest-growing commercial fitness brand, announced today a strategic partnership with YMCA360, a digital platform for Y members across the nation, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. The partnership allows members to access the depth and breadth of the Y with 1,000+ on-demand exercise classes and programs on Matrix Fitness Touch and Touch XL Consoles and the new Virtual Training Cycle.

YMCA360 offers group exercise classes, youth sports instruction, nutrition and wellbeing classes and more to serve YMCA members wherever they are. Content is continuously being added and can be accessed via the YMCA360 website, Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV or mobile app. Classes are led by a YMCA instructor and reflect the same great programming people already expect from the Y.

Through the partnership, YMCA360 plans to release more product-specific exercise classes featuring Matrix Fitness cardiovascular machines - including treadmills, Suspension Ellipticals, Ascent Trainers, ClimbMills and stationary cycles. New YMCA360 partners will gain access to the content automatically when it's released starting in late Q4 2021.

"The technology is intended to bring the people, places and programs of the YMCA to members so they can supplement their health and wellness journey at any time and from any location," said Ronn McMahon, President and CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA and co-founder of YMCA360.

Furthermore, the YMCA 360 integration will allow other Matrix customers, specifically those where fitness isn't their core business, the opportunity to offer YMCA content to their audience.

"At Matrix, we are delighted to support the YMCA in their efforts to help people and communities learn, grow and thrive," said Brian Rewkowski, Senior Manager of Strategic Accounts and Group Education at Matrix. "Our approach to technology enables the YMCA to put their brand first, further amplifying their message and sharing their content, both within and outside of their community."

About Matrix Fitness Matrix Fitness is the fastest-growing commercial brand in the world and is the commercial brand of Johnson Health Tech. Matrix offers a complete portfolio of cardiovascular, group training and strength training equipment for health clubs and other fitness facilities.

About Johnson Health TechJohnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

About YMCA360YMCA360 is an on-demand digital platform for the YMCA community. YMCA360 offers group exercise classes, youth sports instruction, well-being classes and more to serve members wherever they are. Whether at home or on the road, members can take the Y with them, along with their favorite classes, instructors and more. For more information contact info@ymca360.org or visit www.ymca360.org.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements above. These include, but are not limited to, competitive factors, technological and product developments, market demand and economic conditions.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matrix-fitness-usa-partners-with-the-ymca360-digital-platform-301397376.html

SOURCE Matrix Fitness, a brand of Johnson Health Tech, Inc.

