Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Welcomes Two New Hospital Presidents

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Washington, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is excited to announce two new hospital Presidents. Jennifer Schomburg joins the team at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and Chad Melton joins the team at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale.

"Over the past several months, we have been engaged in the selection of individuals for key senior leadership roles who we feel will complement our team and greatly contribute to our future success," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "Today, we are pleased to welcome two highly-qualified and regarded individuals who are passionate about health care and serving those in need."

Jennifer brings 20 years of executive health care experience to her new role. Prior to joining the system, Jennifer served as System Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Jennifer began on September 7.

Chad has more than 17 years of executive healthcare leadership experience. He most recently joins us from Fauquier Health System/LifePoint Health in Warrenton, Virginia, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Chad joined the system on September 13.

"Both St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center have rich, century-long histories of providing exceptional care and service in their respective communities," said Gary Kaplan, MD, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "We are pleased to have these two experienced health care leaders join our system and continue the strong legacy of care at our South Sound and peninsula region's largest hospitals."

The Presidents are responsible for daily facility operations as well as implementing key strategies and initiatives based on local and national directives to include the development of a patient-centered culture; medical staff and team member satisfaction; growth of clinical programs and services; and capital improvements and budget. The Presidents are essential to creating a clear, succinct leadership structure and integral to ensuring visibility and engagement with staff, providers, and our community—strengthening our commitment to quality and ongoing focus on patient experience.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit - free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

