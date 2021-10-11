CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Welcomes Two New Hospital Presidents

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Washington, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is excited to announce two new hospital Presidents. Jennifer Schomburg joins the team at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and Chad Melton joins the team at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale.

"Over the past several months, we have been engaged in the selection of individuals for key senior leadership roles who we feel will complement our team and greatly contribute to our future success," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "Today, we are pleased to welcome two highly-qualified and regarded individuals who are passionate about health care and serving those in need."

Jennifer brings 20 years of executive health care experience to her new role. Prior to joining the system, Jennifer served as System Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Jennifer began on September 7.

Chad has more than 17 years of executive healthcare leadership experience. He most recently joins us from Fauquier Health System/LifePoint Health in Warrenton, Virginia, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Chad joined the system on September 13.

"Both St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center have rich, century-long histories of providing exceptional care and service in their respective communities," said Gary Kaplan, MD, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "We are pleased to have these two experienced health care leaders join our system and continue the strong legacy of care at our South Sound and peninsula region's largest hospitals."

The Presidents are responsible for daily facility operations as well as implementing key strategies and initiatives based on local and national directives to include the development of a patient-centered culture; medical staff and team member satisfaction; growth of clinical programs and services; and capital improvements and budget. The Presidents are essential to creating a clear, succinct leadership structure and integral to ensuring visibility and engagement with staff, providers, and our community—strengthening our commitment to quality and ongoing focus on patient experience.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 11 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit - free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was formed in 2021 by bringing together two leading health systems in Washington state. Our family of hospitals includes Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle; St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale and Bremerton; St. Anne Hospital, Burien; Rehabilitation Hospital, Tacoma; and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital, Tacoma. Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-mason-franciscan-health-welcomes-two-new-hospital-presidents-301397364.html

SOURCE Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Comments / 0

Related
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pana Community Hospital Welcomes New Orthopedic Dr.

Pana Community Hospital welcomed Dr. David Tapscott of Springfield Clinic to Pana Community Hospital. Dr. Tapscott joins the Orthopedic Surgical Lineup. Dr. Tapscott sees patients in the hospital’s specialty clinic Suite 103 on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Friday of the month. His medical interests include general orthopedics, shoulder surger, arthroplasty, and fracture care.
PANA, IL
Homer News

New hospital community health educator starts

South Peninsula Hospital’s new community health educator, Annie Garay, comes to her job as a COVID-19 pandemic refugee. Homer raised and educated, Garay, 31, left Alaska for college and had settled in Portland, Oregon, where she worked as a school nurse. With her partner, in early 2020 she had started...
HOMER, AK
mcdonoughvoice.com

Memorial Hospital welcomes women's health PT

CARTHAGE – Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinics are pleased to introduce Katie Ruebush, PT, DPT, to their team. Katie specializes in pelvic floor therapy and treats a variety of women's health needs. She sees patients at Memorial Medical Clinic's 630 Locust Street location in Carthage, Illinois. Ruebush is a...
CARTHAGE, IL
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Health System Welcomes New Pulmonologist

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes pulmonologist Ugochukwu “Ugo” D.S. Ezema, M.D., to their esteemed medical staff and Terrebonne General Pulmonology Care. Dr. Ezema received his Bachelor of Science from Nicholls State University in 2009. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from St. Matthews School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, in 2015. He completed an internal medicine residency at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma in 2018 and his Pulmonary and Critical Care Program at Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2021.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Bay Net

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Welcomes New Gastroenterologist Tilak Baba

CLINTON, Md. - MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, Tilak Baba, MD. Dr. Baba attended medical school at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, prior to completing an Internal Medicine residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. He then obtained fellowship training in Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology at MedStar Georgetown.
CLINTON, MD
nny360.com

St. Lawrence Health welcomes new emergency medicine physician

POTSDAM — Emergency Medicine physician Pearl Hersh, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical staff, and will be practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital. Dr. Hersh earned her medical degree from New York Medical College, Westchester; and received her residency training through Christiana Care Health System, Newark,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Suffolk News-Herald

New president named for Sentara Obici Hospital

David J. Masterson, the current president of Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, has been named as the new president of Sentara Obici Hospital. He will assume his position as Obici president Nov. 8, according to a news release. Masterson has been at the Williamsburg post for eight years and succeeds...
SUFFOLK, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

3 Virginia hospitals renamed to reflect UVA Health ownership

Three hospitals formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System have been renamed to reflect the fact that Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health became their sole owner July 1. As of Oct. 1, UVA Health's hospital in Manassas, Va., is named UVA Prince William Medical Center, its hospital in Haymarket, Va.,...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehabilitation Hospital#Health Systems#Behavioral Health#St Joseph Medical Center#Northwest Medical Center#Oro Valley Hospital#Md
beckershospitalreview.com

Riverside Health System proposes 50-bed hospital in Virginia

Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va., is planning to build a 50-bed hospital in Virginia, according to WTKR. The health system filed a certificate-of-need application to build the facility, called Riverside Smithfield Hospital, in Isle of Wight County, according to 13 News Now. It is estimated to cost about $100 million.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Sovah Health welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

DANVILLE, Va. — Sovah Health announced that Ramon Ruberte Thiele, MD, MS has joined its medical staff effective Oct. 1 and is offering orthopedic services for patients in Danville and Pittsylvania County and the surrounding region at Spectrum Medical. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ruberte Thiele to our team...
DANVILLE, VA
5 On Your Side

Mercy Hospital appoints Dr. David Meiners as new president

ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital St. Louis has named a new president, a week after a previous leader was appointed president and CEO of the health system. Dr. David Meiners is Mercy Hospital’s new president, effective Monday, according to a release. Former hospital president, Steve Mackin, was named incoming president and CEO of Mercy Oct. 6. He served in multiple roles as president of Mercy Hospital, as executive vice president of Mercy and president of its St. Louis community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 28 Spokane

St. Peter's Health Welcomes Two New Furry Friends To Their Staff

HELENA, Mont. – St. Peters Health has expanded its staff as patient numbers rise, and these new staff members have been paw-some additions. The program is designed to provide therapeutic and holistic support for patients, staff, and the families of those patients, and the two new additions are fitting right in.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Beaver County Times

New Allegheny Health Network hospital opens

PINE TWP. — A new Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospital officially opened Thursday to patients. AHN Wexford Hospital, which is an all-private 160-bed hospital, will open at 9 a.m. The 345,000-square-foot hospital is located along Route 19. It includes a 24-bed emergency department including pediatric capable rooms with dedicated pediatric...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Winona Daily News

WATCH NOW: 'Lighting the Flame: The Origins of Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare"

Mayo Clinic Health System today is a robust hospital in the Coulee Region, a leader in care and respected institution. Its successes and standards are maintained and enhanced by the staff of today, building on those established over a century ago by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and the Skemp brothers, whose visions for healthcare aligned and whose entities — St. Francis Hospital and Skemp Clinics, respectively — ultimately merged.
HEALTH SERVICES
santaynezvalleystar.com

Cottage Health appoints Kevin Davidson as a new vice president

UC San Diego grad to head up ambulatory health services. Cottage Health has named Kevin Davidson as the vice president of ambulatory services and network development. In this position, he provides leadership and direction for Cottage’s ambulatory health services, including Cottage Urgent Care, the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics and Cottage’s specialty clinics.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Emporia gazette.com

Health Center welcomes new family nurse practitioner

The Flint Hills Community Health Center announced the hiring of Jordan Blaufuss as its new Family Nurse Practitioner this week. Blaufuss received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Washburn University. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Graceland University in Independence, Mo. She brings over five years...
EMPORIA, KS
thurstontalk.com

New Providers Enhance Mason Health’s Behavioral Health Offerings

Whether you are facing life transitions, relationship issues or grief, or are experiencing depression, anxiety or a substance use disorder, Mason Health’s growing number of Behavioral Health providers will work with you to enable you to find an effective treatment. Behavioral Health providers work in tandem with Primary Care providers to fulfill the District’s Vision of offering the best patient-centered care in the Pacific Northwest. This fall, Mason Health welcomed two new Behavioral Health providers, while another provider completed additional requirements to work deeper in the field. A new peer navigator will also join the Behavioral Health team, all of which is now overseen by Dr. Amber Carlson, DSW, LICSW, Director of Behavioral Health Services.
MASON COUNTY, WA
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health holds groundbreaking for new Specialty Hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A new Specialty Hospital is coming to Monument Health in Rapid City. On Thursday, Monument Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital that will be located where the Ranch Amusement Park use to be. Through a partnership between Monument and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Southside Times

Franciscan Health to offer multiple vaccine drives

Flu season is here and Franciscan Health is going to be offering drive through vaccine clinics this month. Here are the times and dates of the upcoming clinics. Franciscan Health Stones Crossing (1703 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood) Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Franciscan Physician Network Beech...
GREENWOOD, IN
WHNT-TV

Jackson County Health Care Authority completes merger with Huntsville Hospital Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A northeast Alabama regional hospital system has completed its merger with the Huntsville Hospital Health System. Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Care Authority, parent organization of three healthcare facilities, announced the Huntsville Hospital Health System will begin operating the facilities under a 40-year lease. The lease,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy