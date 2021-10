Carrasco (1-5) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Atlanta after allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings. Carrasco had quite a few ups and downs throughout the season but ends the year on a sour note, as he gave up exactly five runs in each of his last two appearances. The veteran made 12 starts in his first year with the Mets and posted a woeful 6.04 ERA, a figure that represents his worst mark since 2013.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO