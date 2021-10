Barclays Hawaiian Cards Bonuses, Get Up to 90,000 Miles. Barclays has increased the welcome bonuses on its two Hawaiian Airlines credit cards. You can now get 80,000 bonus miles with the personal card, and up to 90,000 bonus miles with the business card. The latter is also the best offer we have ever seen. Let’s check out the details of each offer.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO