Metrics and Yardage Stats Have Upcoming Foes Among National Leaders
Last week I showed some areas of concern in the UGA. offense which could make a road matchup a little more difficult than Dawg fans wanted. The defense remained elite and even allowing slightly more than averages, it was more than enough for big road win. Georgia finished game with an offensive success rate of 58% thanks to a second half which saw the offense with a 80% success rate after a 40% first half. Dawgs imposed their will in second half with a big bomb to Ladd McConkey and a back breaking rushing drive to all by end it.www.chatsports.com
