CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Metrics and Yardage Stats Have Upcoming Foes Among National Leaders

By Dawg Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I showed some areas of concern in the UGA. offense which could make a road matchup a little more difficult than Dawg fans wanted. The defense remained elite and even allowing slightly more than averages, it was more than enough for big road win. Georgia finished game with an offensive success rate of 58% thanks to a second half which saw the offense with a 80% success rate after a 40% first half. Dawgs imposed their will in second half with a big bomb to Ladd McConkey and a back breaking rushing drive to all by end it.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may have their latest 2022 commit by Tuesday

While fans would love nothing more than to see Ohio State on the field continuing their development, this weekend’s bye serves as a way for the team to get even healthier. After a few consecutive weeks of seeing both the offense and defense improve, it’s becoming clear that the lofty expectations for this 2021 campaign and goals are still out there for Ryan Day and his crew. Sure, the Big Ten East is no joke and may be the best division in college football right now, but Ohio State looks like they’re hitting their stride and that’s bad news for the rest of their opponents.
OHIO STATE
The State

Where Shane Beamer’s pay at South Carolina ranks among SEC head coach salaries

Shane Beamer is one of the Southeastern Conference’s lowest-paid head coaches, according to USA Today’s coaching salary database that was published Thursday afternoon. Beamer, who was hired in December to replace Will Muschamp, is earning $2.75 million in the first year of his contract, according to the compiled data. That salary ranked 13th among SEC head coaches in total pay — though Clark Lea was not included as Vanderbilt is a private school and not subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Road#Uga
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
Marietta Daily Journal

Where Alabama stands in national stats, how it compares to Texas A&M

Through five games, the time is right to start looking at the national statistics. These only get more telling as the sample size increases but five weeks should be a good starting point. And following the 42-21 win over Ole Miss, Alabama’s numbers look solid. It isn’t topping any of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players. Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi. Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Updated National Yardage Standings

After the weekend games and a third of season behind us, dust is settling on contenders and pretenders. Georgia and Alabama are the consensus top 2 teams. Georgia is on leaderboard in both Offense and Defense Yards Per Play. Alabama’s defense is getting better, but still not top 15 yet. The Tide’s offensive YPP is 6.8 and that gets them into the the top 15 in Net YPP.
FOOTBALL
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Excited to Have Fans Back for Upcoming Season

For the first time in over a year, fans will be allowed back in the newly renamed Paycom Center. Following Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 incident in March of 2020, the Thunder have had a strict no-fans policy at the stadium, despite other teams allowing small percentages of fans and even full arenas late last year.
NBA
247Sports

FSU in the national stats: Growth, forging an identity

Florida State got its first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Syracuse 33-30. The Seminoles move to 1-4 on the season. There's still significant room for improvement, but there were signs of growth as well. This was reflected in FSU progressing in the national standings in 15 of the 24 stats we track each week. Here's where FSU ranks nationally in various categories on offense and defense.
FLORIDA STATE
MassLive.com

Field Hockey Stats Leaders: Top scorers for each league

The following stats have been accumulated through Oct. 3. If any stats are missing, please send them to sports@masslive.com. Four Western Mass. athletes have 10 or more goals halfway through the field hockey season. Meghan Bowen of Westfield continues to lead the way with 16 goals and eight assists. Look...
WESTFIELD, MA
gsutigers.com

Grambling State named STATS Perform National Team of the Week

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team received national honors on Monday as the program was selected the STATS Perform National Team of the Week. The Tigers had lost eight of their previous nine games, but pulled off a surprising 37-28 victory over the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions, Alabama A&M, on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. GSU erased a 14-0 deficit with 34 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters.
GRAMBLING, LA
Crossville Chronicle

Panther offensive stat leaders through seven weeks

Through seven games, the Panthers have put up impressive offensive numbers. Leading the receiving corps is Kaleb Flowers, who has 24 receptions for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns so far. Chris Hannah and Bear Eldridge are also favorite targets. Hannah has 6 receptions for 79 yards and two TDs, while Eldridge has posted eight receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
tompkinsweekly.com

Ithaca Bombers football among nation’s best

Ithaca College football is off to an excellent start this season, going 4-0 to earn the 15th spot in the national rankings. Last weekend, they notched a big statement win over then-21st ranked Hobart College by a 28-21 score at home. Led by a diversified attack and an abundance of weapons, the Bombers have the look of a team with realistic postseason aspirations.
ITHACA, NY
chatsports.com

Buffs Have High Expectations for Upcoming Season

BOULDER—Colorado women's basketball returned to the court last week, officially starting the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes finished the 2020-21 season with their best Pac-12 record since the 2012-13 season and look to continue the upward trend. Fresh off an anything but normal 12-win season and a trip to the quarterfinals...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy