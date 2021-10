The Eagles made the following roster moves on Monday:. • Signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the practice squad. The 6-3, 231-pound Elliss was on the Eagles' practice squad earlier this year. He was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent this past spring out of Idaho. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection in each of the past two seasons, including the 2021 spring campaign due to the fall season being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. His final college game was just 12 days before the 2021 NFL Draft. A starter in each of the past three years, Elliss posted a career-high 104 tackles as a junior in 2019, including a career-high 14 in a game against Portland State.

