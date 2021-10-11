CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

One dead after plane crashes into rugged Colorado terrain

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pilot of a plane that crashed in rugged terrain outside of Grand Junction, Colorado is deceased, according to a report from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, October 11, a plane lost communication and radar contact with Denver Aircraft Traffic Control after taking off from Blake Field in Delta, Colorado, headed toward Rock Springs, Wyoming. This prompted a search for the potentially downed plane.

