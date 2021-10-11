BMS 7th Volleyball at Lady Tiger Tournament
The BMS Lady Tigers had a busy weekend hosting their first tournament of the season on Friday and Saturday. The 7B Team started off the tournament by facing Lampasas on Friday night. The Lady Tigers won the coin toss giving them the opportunity to serve first. Taylor, Dylan, and Sada served aggressively allowing the team to quickly win the first set 25-11. They lost focus in the second set and found themselves behind. Although they fought back, they fell short 20-25 forcing a third set. After a quick break, the team was able to regroup and start off strong. We had some great BR passes and plays at the net. With their constant fight and hustle, the Lady Tigers won the third set 15-6 sending them into the winner’s bracket.beltontigerathletics.com
