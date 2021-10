TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis had to battle back to be available on Saturday. He got the start and turned in a gutsy performance in helping FSU to secure their first victory of the season, 33-30, over Syracuse. Travis was 22-of-32 for 131 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception. He got it done with his legs, with 19 rushes for 113 yards. He had a couple of big, late runs that helped to set up the game-winning field goal. Travis speaks in the video below and quotes will be added:

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO