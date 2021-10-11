CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston’s back: Kenya’s Kipyogei wins women’s marathon

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Diana Kipyogei won the Boston Marathon women’s race in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds. The elite women traversed more than half of the course in a pack, passing crowds that were smaller than normal but no less enthusiastic. Making her major marathon debut, the 27-year-old Kipyogei stayed in the pack until she broke away at the sharp turn heading into the Newton Hills, a strategic spot where race outcomes have been sealed in the past.

RunnersWorld

Ruth Chepngetich Wins the 2021 Chicago Marathon Women’s Title

2021 Chicago Marathon - Tura, Chepngetich Win While Americans Make the Podium. After dropping out of the Olympic Marathon in August due to an injury, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich, 27, came to the Chicago Marathon eager for a victory. She blasted off at world record pace, running 15:37 for the first...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Marcel Hug Wins Men’s Wheelchair Race At 125th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcel Hug has added yet another Boston Marathon victory to his collection. “The Swiss Silver Bullet” won the Men’s Wheelchair race at the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, upping his Boston win total to five. Hug took a lead from the jump Monday morning and never let...
BOSTON, MA
