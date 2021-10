BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge ruled Baltimore City can’t reject the request on behalf of the Catholic conservative group, Saint Michael’s Media, to rent out the MECU Pavilion. But the mayor’s office said it intends to appeal the judge’s ruling, saying it’s a matter of public safety. “You’re not allowed as a government to make decisions about which messages and which viewpoint are going to have the opportunity to be expressed,” said Adam Ruther, Partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP, in an interview with WJZ Wednesday. St. Michaels Media — also known as Church Militant — plans to make their voices heard...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO