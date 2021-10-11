CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World swim body aims for more integrity, better marketing

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — World swimming body FINA has detailed plans to reform itself aiming to win back trust and better promote the sport. In doing so FINA acknowledged it had poor or non-existent relations with many athletes. Priorities include creating an independent integrity unit to end the system of in-house handling of doping cases. FINA says athletes “have had little faith in the integrity” of its anti-doping and investigation processes. A panel of advisors was asked by FINA’s Kuwaiti new president Husain al-Musallam to recommend modernizing changes in how the swim body is run and how its events are marketed and broadcast.

SwimInfo

Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Nutrition: Know Thyself – By Dawn Weatherwax

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Knowing your body composition can help you swim fast and stay healthy. As athletes begin a new season and set goals, it is important to know their body composition. It is an essential piece of the goal-setting process. Having a certain body-fat-to-muscle-mass ratio is definitely related to athletic performance. The correct portion of muscle mass increases strength, power, agility and speed.
FITNESS
kfgo.com

SWIMMING & SURFING
snntv.com

Sharks sending 2 on swimming World Cup tour

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Fresh off some Sarasota Sharks Olympic action this past summer, the team gets more good news. 15-yr-old Gracie Weyant, who swims for the Sharks, was selected for the USA National Jr Team SC World Cup Tour in Berlin and Budapest. Weyant won the Wave '1' 200m Breaststroke event at US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. She was selected to the USA National Jr Team World cup roster as a result of her stellar times in Omaha. Sarasota Sharks coach, and National Team coach and CEO, Brent Arckey was selected by USA Swimming as a coach on staff. He was on the Olympic team staff, and Weyant's sister, Emma, swam on the Olympic team in Tokyo.
SARASOTA, FL
The Guardian

SWIMMING & SURFING
AD group makes recommendations to augment Olympic pipeline

DENVER (AP) — Olympic sports organizations will look into co-hosting championship events with the NCAA as a way of preventing the U.S. gold-medal pipeline from withering under financial pressure. The hosting partnerships were one of seven recommendations the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee released after several months of meetings between Olympic officials and college athletic directors across the country. More than 75% of the 613 U.S. athletes who went to the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year were products of an NCAA program. According to one recent estimate, U.S. universities combine to spend $5 billion a year on Olympic sports programs.
SPORTS
kion546.com

‘Marginalized’: Women trail men in some vaccine efforts

LONDON (AP) — As coronavirus vaccines trickle into some of the poorest countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, data suggest some women are consistently missing out, in another illustration of how the doses are being unevenly distributed around the world. Experts fear women in Africa may be the least vaccinated population globally, thanks in large part to widespread misinformation and vaccine skepticism. But vaccine access issues and gender inequality reach far beyond Africa, with women in impoverished communities worldwide facing obstacles including cultural prejudices, lack of technology, and vaccine prioritization lists that didn’t include them. While global data by gender in vaccine distribution is lacking, officials agree women are clearly being left behind in many places.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
olympics.com

Emma McKeown clocks 100m free PB at Berlin Swimming World Cup

The Australian clocked 50.96 to win the women's 100m freestyle, lowering her previous PB of 51.02, over a second ahead of compatriot Madi Wilson in second. McKeown is fresh off an incredible Tokyo 2020 performance where she won four Olympic gold medals to become the most decorated female swimmer at the Games.
SWIMMING & SURFING
kion546.com

US pairs skater Calalang cleared of drug violation

In elite figure skating, makeup can be as important a tool as a boot and blade. It also can sideline an Olympic contender. Jessica Calalang, a U.S. pairs skater and potential member of the team for next February’s Winter Games in Beijing, recently had a suspension from the sport overturned. Calalang had tested positive for a banned substance back in January at the national championships, and it took eight months for her name to be cleared.
SPORTS
Herald Times

Bloomington's Paegle medals at World Cup swim meet

BERLIN — Kristina Paegle is bringing home a several valuable souvenirs from Germany. Now she'll see what Hungary holds. The Bloomington South senior, Indiana Swim Club member and Indiana University swimming commit earned a gold medal in the 4x50 mixed freestyle relay and a silver (along with a world junior record) in 4x50 medley relay while representing the U.S. in the first leg of the 2021 FINA World Cup swimming meet in Berlin over the weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
swimswam.com

Laszlo Cseh To Swim Final Race At Budapest World Cup With ‘Surprise Rivals’

SCM (25m) The second stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup will take place in Budapest, Hungary from October 7-9 and will play host to what will be Hungarian swimming legend Laszlo Cseh‘s final race. Cseh, who has represented his home nation at every Olympic Games since 2004, will compete a 100 IM on Friday at the World Cup meet, giving him an opportunity to say goodbye to the sport in front of spectators.
WORLD
kion546.com

Golf Australia cancels men’s and women’s Opens amid pandemic

SYDNEY (AP) — The men’s Australian Open golf tournament and Australian Women’s Open scheduled for next year have been canceled because of COVID-19-related travel and quarantine restrictions. Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland says “we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances.” The men’s Australian Open was originally scheduled for next month at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney but had already been re-scheduled for a date in early 2022. The tournament was also not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. The Women’s Australian Open was scheduled for February at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide.
GOLF
kion546.com

Rotation not just MLB: US uses 33 in 6 World Cup qualifiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Getting through the first six games of World Cup qualifying has taken a village for the United States. Twenty-nine players have started, five more than the American total during the 10 matches of the 2018 qualifying hexagonal. A total of 33 have appeared in matches, three more than last time. No one has started all six games. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Matt Turner are the only ones to start as many as five. Only one pair of central defenders has begun multiple matches.
MLB
kion546.com

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar’s joy playing for Brazil has apparently returned. He scored the first goal, took the shot that later allowed Raphinha to add the second and provided two assists in a 4-1 South American World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay. Brazil fans had accused Neymar of being in poor shape, failing to deliver the latest Copa America for Brazil and focusing too much on his events off the pitch. Brazil leads all South American qualifiers with 31 points in 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina.
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

SWIMMING & SURFING
wtvbam.com

SWIMMING & SURFING

