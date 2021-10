MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Health officials on Tuesday reported an additional 7,942 virus cases and 10 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb toward the high risk category. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 746,768 since the pandemic began, with 8,330 deaths attributed to the virus. About 16,700 tests have been newly processed. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is rising rapidly, now at 8.3%, as reported Tuesday. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%. The current figure represents the highest mark...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO