Boston College vs. Louisville: Week 8 kickoff time, TV announced
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Boston College and Louisville will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on the ACC Network on Oct. 23. Boston College defeated Louisville at Alumni Stadium last season by a final score of 34-27. Dennis Grosel relieved an injured Phil Jurkovec and went 4-7 for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to lead the Eagles to a win. Zay Flowers caught seven passes for 84 yards, while CJ Lewis hauled in three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.247sports.com
