CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Boston College vs. Louisville: Week 8 kickoff time, TV announced

By Tyler Calvaruso
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Boston College and Louisville will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on the ACC Network on Oct. 23. Boston College defeated Louisville at Alumni Stadium last season by a final score of 34-27. Dennis Grosel relieved an injured Phil Jurkovec and went 4-7 for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to lead the Eagles to a win. Zay Flowers caught seven passes for 84 yards, while CJ Lewis hauled in three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady Officially Listed On Bucs Injury Report

With a short turnaround before Thursday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has officially been listed on the Buccaneer’s injury report. The leading passer in NFL history was limited in practice on Monday and for the team’s walkthroughs earlier today. Brady’s injury designation stems from...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Time Series#Nc State#Basketball#American Football#The Acc Network#Eagles#Cardinals#Wake Forest#Eagle Insider
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
NFL
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may have their latest 2022 commit by Tuesday

While fans would love nothing more than to see Ohio State on the field continuing their development, this weekend’s bye serves as a way for the team to get even healthier. After a few consecutive weeks of seeing both the offense and defense improve, it’s becoming clear that the lofty expectations for this 2021 campaign and goals are still out there for Ryan Day and his crew. Sure, the Big Ten East is no joke and may be the best division in college football right now, but Ohio State looks like they’re hitting their stride and that’s bad news for the rest of their opponents.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Kickoff time and TV Network announced for Alabama vs Mississippi State

Alabama and Mississippi State are scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN for their Saturday, Oct. 16 matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday afternoon. The game will be the 106th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1896....
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy