'Today' Fans Are Super Emotional After Seeing Al Roker’s Gesture for His Wife Deborah Roberts

By Rebecca Norris
countryliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if we needed one more reason to love Al Roker, he’s shared one small gesture that’s captured thousands of people’s attention – and adoration. On Instagram, Al shared a photo of himself holding the train of the stunning yellow dress his wife, Deborah Roberts, was wearing. “I am well #trained when I go out with @debrobertsabc to attend the @nycballet #fallgala,” he captioned a photo.

Al Roker
Deborah Roberts
