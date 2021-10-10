Epic Comeback Powers 25th-Ranked Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A second-half scoring surge helped the No. 25 Purdue soccer team erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Minnesota 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. The Boilermakers (10-2-2, 5-1-0 Big Ten) trailed 2-0 after 41 minutes, but dominated a three-goal second half to beat the Golden Gophers (6-4-3, 2-4-0 Big Ten). The rally was started with a goal by sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews in the 64th minute, and an own goal tied the match at 2-2 in the 71st. The comeback was completed in the 85th minute as senior forward Sarah Griffith scored her 11th goal of the season.