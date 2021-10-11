CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Netflix taps Walmart to sell merchandise for Squid Game and other hits

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCHAi_0cO994lg00

Netflix has teamed up with Walmart to sell merchandise based on some of its hit original shows, including Squid Game and Stranger Things. For its part, Walmart is launching a new Netflix Hub through which Netflix fans will be able to find the exclusive merchandise, marking Netflix’s first digital storefront offered by a major retailer.

Netflix is home to a number of hit original shows and movies, the most notable including some older titles like Stranger Things and newer offerings like The Witcher and Squid Game. You can now head over to the Netflix Hub on Walmart‘s website to see merchandise for these shows and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBd2f_0cO994lg00

A variety of goods are offered via the new portal, including some items that are exclusive to Walmart. Funko Pop! figures, costumes, T-shirts, vinyl records, sticker albums, cookbooks, card games, and toys for young kids are included among the merchandise. The hub also has downloadable activities for parents to print at home, including a word decoder sheet and word scramble challenge related to Stranger Things.

Walmart plans to add additional products based on Netflix shows this fall; the company offered a preview of some of these items, some of which will be Walmart exclusives and others will be Walmart first-to-market launches. Fans can expect Nailed It! baking kits, new T-shirts, clothing based on Squid Game, a Bluetooth-based cassette player, and more.

Coming soon, Walmart says it will launch a new tool in Netflix Hub that’ll allow its customers and Netflix fans to vote on which merchandise products they want available to purchase. This new offering will be called Netflix Fan Select when it launches, with Walmart teasing that other “exclusive experiences” will also come to the retail portal.

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest-ever launch hit

Dystopian South Korean drama "Squid Game" has become Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service said Tuesday. The unprecedented global viral hit imagines a macabre world in which marginalized people are pitted against one another in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Squid Game#First Digital Storefront#Netflix Hub#Netflix Fan Select
CNET

Squid Game on Netflix: Everything to know about the disturbing breakout hit

The No. 1 show on Netflix right now is a Korean series with an odd name. Squid Game is a disturbing nine-episode series about a world where children's games turn deadly. Squid Game is the first Korean drama to hit the No. 1 spot on Netflix, reaching the milestone just four days after its release. It's bloody and violent, but it's also addictive and highly bingeable. Here's what to know about the wildly popular show.
TV & VIDEOS
theedgemarkets.com

Netflix taps Walmart in biggest push to sell goods tied to popular shows

(Oct 11): Netflix Inc. will sell merchandise from several of its most popular shows on Walmart Inc.’s website, the largest deal the streaming service has ever made with a national retailer. Walmart will sell toys from Netflix’s kids show “Cocomelon,” baking kits from its reality franchise “Nailed It!” and t-shirts...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
marketplace.org

How “Squid Game,” a Korean drama from Netflix, became a global hit

People fall into one of two TV camps right now: You’ve either watched “Squid Game” or you haven’t. The dystopian South Korean drama is reportedly on track to become Netflix’s biggest show yet, and it’s been streaming for less than a month. So, why does this particular show — and...
TV SERIES
Y-105FM

What Is ‘Squid Game’? Netflix’s Hit Survival Series, Explained

What if you could win millions of dollars by playing your favorite childhood games with your life constantly on the line?. Well, that's what Squid Game, the South Korean horror-invoking survival drama that's been trending everywhere and taking the world by storm, is about. It's safe to say not a day goes by without someone tweeting or posting a TikTok referencing a sound, a game, or a cast member (Jung HoYeon) from the drama.
TV SERIES
Echo online

Review: Netflix’s Squid Game truly hits the mark on the head

Echo columnist Marie White makes her writing debut covering Netflix's brand new hit show, Squid Games. Finally, a series that seems fresh and new with a scary twist just in time for the spooky season. Released on Sept. 17, Squid Game quickly became a top 10 Netflix show and is still sitting pretty on the charts.
TV SERIES
Taylor Daily Press

Netflix hoax hits ‘Squid Game’: ISP sues streaming service | TV

TVThe huge success of Squid has consequences for Netflix, as South Korean internet provider SK Broadband is suing the streaming service. Due to the unprecedented popularity of the series, Internet traffic in South Korea has increased so dramatically that the service provider now says that it is now burdened with a lot of additional costs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

Hit Netflix show Squid Game is taking over Roblox

Netflix’s latest hit show, Squid Game, has managed to infiltrate a fair few homes since releasing earlier this month – and it’s now found its way into Roblox, too. As first spotted by Polygon, developers in the world-building game have been using the battle royale series as a source of inspiration for various puzzles, mechanics and minigames, with some titles in the platform’s trending section attracting millions of visitors.
TV SHOWS
Miami Herald

Review: Should you watch ‘Squid Game,’ Netflix’s surprise hit?

No squid were harmed in the making of "Squid Game," or even appear in the nine-episode Korean series from Netflix that the streamer is cautiously predicting might be its most successful show ever. (It is hard to know exactly what that means, given the company's famously secret metrics, but take it as read that it's doing well.)
TV SERIES
kfgo.com

Netflix hit show ‘Squid Game’ spurs interest in learning Korean

SEOUL (Reuters) – Interest in learning Korean has spiked since the launch of hit Netflix show “Squid Game”, tutoring services reported, underscoring a growing global obsession with South Korean culture from entertainment to beauty products. Language learning app Duolingo Inc said the nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Trojan

Netflix thinks subtitles are a ‘Squid Game’

My Netflix watch list hasn’t included “Squid Game” yet, but by the looks of my social media feeds, I’d better change that. In a matter of days, the Netflix original Korean drama has become the streaming service’s biggest non-English language show. On TikTok, the hashtag “#SquidGame” amassed 29.5 billion views...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Christmas toy sale dates 2021: Predicted deals on bestsellers, from Lego to Barbie

Whether you’re the type of person who listens to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day on 1 October, or you wait until the arrival of advent before getting excited about the big day, it’s still best to get your gift list ticked off nice and early. Not only does it mean you’ll beat the pre-Christmas rush, but you may also save some money too. This is because big-name brands and retailers often give the gift of whopping sales and deals ahead of the big day. We’re talking whopping discounts on everything from Lego and Barbie to Hasbro board...
SHOPPING
SlashGear

SlashGear

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy