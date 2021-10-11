CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers Drop Second In a Row, Face Elimination In NLDS

By Rob Sussman
wtaq.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA (WTAQ) – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to a 2 games to one deficit in the National League Division...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers bracing for Braves' big bats in NLDS

Right-hander Corbin Burnes gets the task of getting the Brewers back on track, while postseason veteran Charlie Morton gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. The Brewers clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18,...
MLB
WausauPilot

Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain, another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams. Milwaukee’s bullpen depth has been a concern since Williams punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Postseason Preview: Power On Display as Brewers Face Braves in NLDS

Despite reaching the playoffs in dramatically different ways, the Brewers (95–67, NL Central champions) and Braves (88–73, NL East champions) look rather alike. Our power rankings give Atlanta the slight edge, but our projections land slightly on the side of Milwaukee. And while the Brewers may have the advantage in record, the Braves had a better run differential. To make matters even tighter, they split their season series, 3–3. Still, our staff predictions, where 26 of 28 folks chose the Brewers, would suggest that this is the most lopsided of the first-round matchups, but I don’t think that captures how close this series is on paper.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Atlanta#Ga#Wtaq#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Atlanta Braves
chatsports.com

NLDS Game 2 Thread: Braves at Brewers, Dodgers at Giants

The MLB postseason had a full day on Friday, with four games across both leagues, but on Saturday the American League gets a rest. The National League continues with a pair of Game 2 matchups in their divisional series round. First the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Park, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves look to lean on Fried in second game of NLDS against Brewers

After dropping Game 1 of the NLDS in frustrating fashion, the Braves are now looking to at least return home with a split as they get set for Game 2 against the Brewers. For the second game in a row, it’ll figure to be tough sledding for the Braves at the plate since Milwaukee is sending out Brandon Woodruff to start this evening’s game. Woodruff’s numbers may not have been as dominant as Corbin Burnes’ were, but a 2.56 ERA and a 2.96 FIP with a 3.05 xFIP is still very impressive in its own right. With that being said, the Braves had their chances to do something against Burnes yesterday and if history is any indication, they should have some chances against Woodruff today.
MLB
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers history in the NLDS

Let’s start off with a bit of a bonus entry. While the League Division Series didn’t start in full until the playoffs expanded in 1994 (and officially happened for the first time in 1995), the template for the division series actually came around in 1981. That season, the season was split in half due to the midseason players strike. As the winners of the second half of the season in the AL East, the Brewers earned their first ever postseason spot that year, and faced the Yankees in a divisional round created just for this season. While the Brewers had the best overall record in the AL East (62-47), the Yankees had home-field advantage due to an agreement made for this postseason, giving the first half winners the right to host the last three games and the second half winners the right to host the first two.
MLB
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Braves battle Brewers in Game 2 of NLDS

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 09: General view inside of American Family Field prior to game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 58

Few showers possible for Brewers NLDS Game 1

Welcome to gameday! The playoffs are here for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Early Friday morning we saw a round of steady rain and thunderstorms roll across southeast Wisconsin adding to our rain totals from Thursday with many locations getting over 1" of rain. The spots that saw the most rain are the ones that need it the most in severe and extreme drought conditions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Eduardo Escobar on Brewers' bench in NLDS Game 3

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eduardo Escobar is not in the starting lineup for NLDS Game 3 on Monday afternoon against right-hander Ian Anderson and the Atlanta Braves. Escobar started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. Rowdy Tellez is replacing Escobar on first base and hitting fifth Monday afternoon. Christian Yelich is moving up two spots to hit third.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves announce roster for NLDS against the Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have announced their roster for the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers and there are a few surprises. The biggest of which is the inclusion of outfielder Terrance Gore who didn’t spend any time with the Major League club this season. Gore will serve as a pinch running option and a potential late-inning defensive replacement in the outfield.
MLB
MLB

4 scenarios for Brewers' NLDS G3 starter

MILWAUKEE -- Two of their Big Three have come and gone this postseason, and the Brewers can be nothing but pleased with the results from right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, each of whom threw a quality start in the first two games of the National League Division Series. But...
MLB
FanSided

NLDS Preview: Brewers Starters Against Braves Hitters

On paper, one storyline heading into the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves is how the Brewers pitching will fair against the Braves hitters. Atop the Brewers starting rotation is Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta. This trio has been breaking many records this year including Burnes winning the ERA title. Burnes has been announced as the starter for game one, Woodruff for game two, and it is expected that Peralta will start game three.
MLB
Kingsport Times-News

NLDS: Tellez sparks Brewers to win over Braves

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez fouled off Charlie Morton’s pitch in a scoreless game, then headed toward the dugout for a deep breath and a new bat. Just the break the Milwaukee Brewers needed. Tellez spoiled Morton’s gem by hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Brewers over...
MLB
CBS 58

Loud crowd not enough to spur Brewers to victory in Game 2 of the NLDS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Brewers' bats were not as loud as the fans Saturday night, unable to come through with a clutch hit when they needed one. Thousands of rally towels and a standing-room-only crowd were not enough. American Family Field was very loud throughout the game, and the Brewers may need that intensity as the series shifts to Atlanta.
MLB
chatsports.com

Five key questions as Milwaukee Brewers head to Atlanta for Game 3 of the NLDS

After being shut out in Game 2 of the NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in a best-of-three series with the Atlanta Braves. With the pivotal Game 3 set to take place at Truist Park on Monday, the confidence many Brewers’ fans had after Game 1 has quickly shifted to fear of bowing out of the playoffs before the NLCS.
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Business ready for Brewers' NLDS run

MILWAUKEE - The anticipation is building ahead of the Brewers game against the Braves Friday — and that includes business. Steny's Tavern and Grill in Milwaukee -- in full swing ahead of Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday. Fans and businesses say this reminds them a lot...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy