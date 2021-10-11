CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 26 Ideas for Celebrating Quarantine-O-Ween

By Alexis Zarycki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is not canceling Halloween. Though Halloween definitely isn’t like last year, it’s still not the normal we use to love. Recently Dr. Fauci gave the okay to go trick-or-treating, but if you aren’t feeling up to it just yet, RetailMeNot created a list of ideas on how to safely get your spook on this Halloween season. Here are some spooky ideas you can use to celebrate Halloween in quarantine aka Quarantine-O-Ween.

ospreyobserver.com

RVR Horse Rescue Invites All To Barn-O-Ween Benefit

Are you looking for a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween, and do you have the heart to give back to an awesome cause? Then search no further than RVR Horse Rescue’s second annual Barn-O-Ween event. For nearly 20 years, RVR Horse Rescue’s mission has been to harness the power...
ANIMALS
Boston

What to know about Boston’s first Fall-O-Ween Festival

Costumes, glow-in-the-dark events, stilts, and LEGOS — here’s what to expect at the city’s revamped Halloween party. As the autumn air turns crisp and the foliage unfolds, Boston is gearing up for some frightful fun with its first Fall-O-Ween Children’s Festival. Hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, the...
BOSTON, MA
phillyvoice.com

The Bourse Food Hall hosts Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest & Fall Fest

The Bourse Food Hall partnered with Morris Animal Refuge to host Howl-O-Ween, an outdoor, family-friendly fall festival for both people and pups. There will be pet costume contests, games, photo opportunities, music and snacks on the food hall's 5th Street patio at the Oct. 16 event. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Morris Animal Refuge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Haunted House#Ween#Costume Parties#Halloween Party#Trick#Ihop#Chipotle
GreenMatters

Happy Howl-O-Ween: Here Are Cheap, Low-Waste, and Easy Costumes For Your Pup

Although dressing up, watching scary movies, and eating candy is a fun Halloween tradition, nothing surpasses dressing up your dog for the annual fall holiday. Don't get us wrong — it can be tricky to dress your dog in something they won't immediately take off; not to mention, it can be downright expensive and wasteful, depending on your approach. That said, there are plenty of inexpensive, low-waste, and easy dog Halloween costumes that are seriously cute and spooktacular.
PETS
KLAW 101

Lawton’s Park-O-Treat is Back to Celebrate Halloween in 2021

We're starting to finally see more and more of Lawton's Halloween happenings return for 2021. After all the cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic we're making up for lost time and most, if not all of our favorite annual events are coming back. With Halloween being on a Sunday this year all the holiday events are being scheduled for Friday and Saturday which gives us 3 whole days to celebrate All Hallow's Eve.
LAWTON, OK
Coast News

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival

RANCHO SANTA FE — Animal-loving kids can embark on a journey to discover “spooky” and snuggly critters throughout October at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival. The family-friendly Halloween themed event features hands-on animal encounters, seasonal crafts, a mini-pumpkin hay maze and a brand new Indiana ‘Bones’ excursion. The Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival kicks off Oct. 2 with private adventures embarking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in October and Halloween weekend!
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Bham Now

Owl-O-Ween 2021

Join us for yummy candy and fun activities. Come hang out with live owls, hawks, falcons, and our resident bald eagle, Shelby! You don’t want to miss our release of a rehabilitated owl back into the wild–a rare and exhilarating experience!. Free after admission to Oak Mountain State Park ($5...
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Sausage mummy recipe for Halloween – with optional candy eyeballs

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s that time of year when spooky twists on meals are concocted, and this one is pretty easy. Sausage mummies don’t require a lot of ingredients and it doesn’t take long to make. All you need is dough, sausage, and an egg for the egg wash. As...
TAMPA, FL
Only In Southern California

Get Spooky With A Visit To Haunt O’ Ween, A 150,000 Square Foot Halloween Playground In Southern California

This is Halloween, this is Halloween – are you ready for it? If you have yet to get into the “spooky mood”, a visit to this fantastic attraction in Woodland Hills is bound to do the trick. Haunt O’ Ween touts itself as “an immersive family-friendly playground of Halloween adventures and fun.” Consisting of games, […] The post Get Spooky With A Visit To Haunt O’ Ween, A 150,000 Square Foot Halloween Playground In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

'Troll-O-Ween' a treat at Phipps Conservatory's Fall Flower Show

Fen, Ivy and their friends take one more bow starting Saturday in “Happy Troll-O-Ween,” the Fall Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory. Characters from the summer show “The Hidden Life of Trolls” are joined by tens of thousands of chrysanthemums and other plants at the Victorian glasshouse in Oakland. The show runs through Oct. 31.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

You Can Buy A Halloween Spooky Celebrity Shoutout

Cameo is a video service that allows you to pay actors, musicians, reality TV stars, and other public figures for personalized shout-outs. Since its spooky season, they have developed a special “Halloween Section” that features tons of creepy characters and horror movie icons. You can request a Halloween message on...
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Happy Howl'O"Ween! - Halloween Stuff For Your Pets!

People aren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit, pets can enjoy the season, too! From special treats to costumes that they may or may not like to wear, pet trend expert Charlotte Reed joins Cody to show us all the things you can get your pets for the spooky season!
PETS
WANE-TV

Celebrate the upcoming howliday at Howl-O-Walkoween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Have a ‘spooky good time’ at the 2021 Howl-O-Walkoween, presented by the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Families are gathering at Salomon Farm Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their pets decked out in Halloween costumes. This year’s event features a virtual...
FORT WAYNE, IN
kiss951.com

Group Halloween Costumes that are Perfect for Sorority Sisters

University life is a big part of Charlotte’s life. Charlotte is home to a number of colleges. Charlotte University is just down the road, and there are also Johnson C. Smith University, Queens University, Belmont, and Davison College nearby. With all the schools in the area, there are a lot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

How To Plan a Fa-BOO-lous Adult Halloween Party

Ready to have a fa-BOO-lous adult Halloween party? I’ll meet you there and bring those boos. (the alcoholic ones too!) With searches for “Halloween games to play at home” seeing a 3,450% increase in the last year and “Halloween-themed food” seeing a 400% increase, people are planning to go all out this year. At-home Halloween parties are about to be ghoulishly fun. From theming to food to games, the below press release from greetings card marketplace Thortful.com gives you all the information you need to create the best horrific get-together.
CELEBRATIONS
Marshall County Daily

Celebrate the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this Howl-o-Ween at the Woodlands Nature Station

Woodlands Nature Station will celebrate Howl-o-Ween: Detention with Hagrid on October 23, 2021. The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites you to a magical event from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at the Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes. Howl-o-Ween: Detention with Hagrid will include multiple natural history programs based on the beloved fantasy world of wizards and witches!
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

Haunted Hotels You Can Stay At This Halloween

You guys know I love to travel… well I’m thinking about a spooky trip for this month!. Sure, you could go south for the winter, or you could enjoy a spooky vacation around Halloween. According to Fox News, there are a few haunted spots around the country where you can book a room and brave a night’s stay. Such as:
ESTES PARK, CO

