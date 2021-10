It’s Bolles vs Trinity week in Northeast Florida, and what a treat it’s going to be this year. It falls in October, Halloween month. Both teams have played 5 games, both teams have their best players back and on the field, and both teams made it to the championship game last year. It’s sure to be an epic matchup, as well as Terry Parker vs Raines and others. Check out who moved up and down in this week’s power rankings and who is rightfully #1, and how long will they remain.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO