CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, PA

Boston's back: Kenya's Kipyogei wins women's marathon

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Diana Kipyogei won the Boston Marathon women’s race in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds. The elite women traversed more than half of the course in a pack, passing crowds that were smaller than normal but no less enthusiastic. Making her major marathon debut, the 27-year-old Kipyogei stayed in the pack until she broke away at the sharp turn heading into the Newton Hills, a strategic spot where race outcomes have been sealed in the past.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley’s Boston Marathon runners

Here’s the list from the Boston Athletic Association for official Wellesley runners of the in-person Boston Marathon, slated for Monday, Oct. 11. Some qualified based on speed, some for committing to raise money for charities. Where we know a Wellesley runner’s charity, we’ve linked to their fundraising page below (some...
WELLESLEY, MA
Derrick

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins first London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Opting for the London Marathon over the defense of her New York title next month paid off for Joyciline Jepkosgei after the Kenyan won on her debut in the British capital on Sunday. Jepkosgei won in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds — making her the seventh...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Boston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
wcn247.com

NCAA close to expanding women's field to 68 teams

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is close to expanding its field to 68 teams. Both the Division I women’s basketball committee and the oversight committee unanimously voted to approve a proposal to add four teams to the NCAA Tournament starting this season. The proposal will now advance for consideration by governance committees. A final determination is expected by the middle of next month. The expansion of teams was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Rotation not just MLB: US uses 33 in 6 World Cup qualifiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Getting through the first six games of World Cup qualifying has taken a village for the United States. Twenty-nine players have started, five more than the American total during the 10 matches of the 2018 qualifying hexagonal. A total of 33 have appeared in matches, three more than last time. No one has started all six games. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Matt Turner are the only ones to start as many as five. Only one pair of central defenders has begun multiple matches.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Kenya#Half Marathon#Ap
wcn247.com

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar's joy playing for Brazil has apparently returned. He scored the first goal, took the shot that later allowed Raphinha to add the second and provided two assists in a 4-1 South American World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay. Brazil fans had accused Neymar of being in poor shape, failing to deliver the latest Copa America for Brazil and focusing too much on his events off the pitch. Brazil leads all South American qualifiers with 31 points in 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are meeting for the 24th time this season tonight. This one will decide who goes to the National League Championship Series against Atlanta. The Giants are sending Logan Webb to the mound. Webb hasn't dropped a decision since...
NFL
wcn247.com

Cardinals fire Shildt...Dodgers-Giants in Game 5

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences within the organization. Today’s move comes a week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild-card game. Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract. Shildt replaced current Royals manager Mike Matheny (muh-THEE’-nee) on an interim basis in August of 2018, then took over the permanent job the following season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy