Swimming & Surfing

World swim body aims for more integrity, better marketing

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — World swimming body FINA has detailed plans to reform itself aiming to win back trust and better promote the sport. In doing so FINA acknowledged it had poor or non-existent relations with many athletes. Priorities include creating an independent integrity unit to end the system of in-house handling of doping cases. FINA says athletes “have had little faith in the integrity” of its anti-doping and investigation processes. A panel of advisors was asked by FINA's Kuwaiti new president Husain al-Musallam to recommend modernizing changes in how the swim body is run and how its events are marketed and broadcast.

SwimInfo

Swimming World October 2021 Presents – Nutrition: Know Thyself – By Dawn Weatherwax

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Knowing your body composition can help you swim fast and stay healthy. As athletes begin a new season and set goals, it is important to know their body composition. It is an essential piece of the goal-setting process. Having a certain body-fat-to-muscle-mass ratio is definitely related to athletic performance. The correct portion of muscle mass increases strength, power, agility and speed.
FITNESS
kfgo.com

snntv.com

Sharks sending 2 on swimming World Cup tour

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Fresh off some Sarasota Sharks Olympic action this past summer, the team gets more good news. 15-yr-old Gracie Weyant, who swims for the Sharks, was selected for the USA National Jr Team SC World Cup Tour in Berlin and Budapest. Weyant won the Wave '1' 200m Breaststroke event at US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. She was selected to the USA National Jr Team World cup roster as a result of her stellar times in Omaha. Sarasota Sharks coach, and National Team coach and CEO, Brent Arckey was selected by USA Swimming as a coach on staff. He was on the Olympic team staff, and Weyant's sister, Emma, swam on the Olympic team in Tokyo.
SARASOTA, FL
wcn247.com

Soccer laws panel to discuss 25-minute halftime for shows

ZURICH (AP) — A request to increase halftime breaks in soccer to 25 minutes for Super Bowl-style entertainment shows will be discussed this month. The International Football Association Board rules panel put it on the agenda for its expert advisers to discuss Oct. 27. South American soccer body CONMEBOL made the request last month. It wants to stage halftime entertainment at cup finals like its Copa Libertadores competition. Law 7 of soccer currently states “players are entitled to an interval at halftime, not exceeding 15 minutes.” The IFAB panel comprises the four British soccer federations and FIFA delegates. Its annual session is held in February or March.
FIFA
wcn247.com

Made in India virus kits boost testing, and local industry

NEW DELHI (AP) — Soon after the pandemic began, India’s government, with funding from The Rockefeller Foundation, tasked the country’s most advanced bioscience innovation hub — the publicly funded Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, or C-CAMP — with quickly finding a way to locally produce virus test kits and their components. Over a year later, most Indians can access PCR tests at a fraction of the cost — representing a massive effort by a public-private partnership to set up the local expertise to manufacture these tests within India at a low price. The price of PCR tests has fallen by near tenfold across the country from when the tests were first made available. 80% of test kits used today in the country are now completely manufactured in India.
HEALTH
Herald Times

Bloomington's Paegle medals at World Cup swim meet

BERLIN — Kristina Paegle is bringing home a several valuable souvenirs from Germany. Now she'll see what Hungary holds. The Bloomington South senior, Indiana Swim Club member and Indiana University swimming commit earned a gold medal in the 4x50 mixed freestyle relay and a silver (along with a world junior record) in 4x50 medley relay while representing the U.S. in the first leg of the 2021 FINA World Cup swimming meet in Berlin over the weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wcn247.com

Rotation not just MLB: US uses 33 in 6 World Cup qualifiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Getting through the first six games of World Cup qualifying has taken a village for the United States. Twenty-nine players have started, five more than the American total during the 10 matches of the 2018 qualifying hexagonal. A total of 33 have appeared in matches, three more than last time. No one has started all six games. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Matt Turner are the only ones to start as many as five. Only one pair of central defenders has begun multiple matches.
MLB
wcn247.com

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar's joy playing for Brazil has apparently returned. He scored the first goal, took the shot that later allowed Raphinha to add the second and provided two assists in a 4-1 South American World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay. Brazil fans had accused Neymar of being in poor shape, failing to deliver the latest Copa America for Brazil and focusing too much on his events off the pitch. Brazil leads all South American qualifiers with 31 points in 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina.
SOCCER
froggyweb.com

104.1 WIKY

wtvbam.com

