Rhea Ripley is riding high as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki A.S.H., and they aren't looking for their reign to end anytime soon. Their next challenger looks to be Shotzi and Nox, who will assuredly give them a run for their money before they head to their respective brands. This isn't the first powerful tag team Ripley's been a part of, however, as during her time in NXT Ripley teamed up with current NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez to form the team RnR. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, her team-up with Gonzalez happened to come up, and she hopes they get to team up again down the road.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO