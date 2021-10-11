Over 120,000 Ford Explorers Recalled As Rear Suspension Can Fail

The Ford Maverick is finally here to give mini-truck fans a replacement for their aging 1997 Ford Ranger or Chevrolet S-10. Since the mass exodus of compact trucks in the US, this space has stayed quiet, but with the introduction of Ford’s Maverick, as well as the Hyundai Santa Cruz, this segment could start heating up. Ford’s Maverick pulls double duty for the company that abandoned small cars in its US lineup: it’s the most affordable truck you can buy and the most affordable hybrid. Ford’s entry-level XL-badged Maverick comes equipped with a 2.5-liter I4 engine that mates to a hybrid powertrain by way of Ford’s PowerSplit transmission. Ford packaged all of this with space for five and a 4.5-foot long bed.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO