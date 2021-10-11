Over 120,000 Ford Explorers Recalled As Rear Suspension Can Fail
More than 126,000 Ford Explorer models are being recalled as they have suspension components that could break. The recall involves 2011-2013 Explorers that were previously involved in a recall announced in July 2019. Affected vehicles may have been serviced with a rear knuckle containing a toe link cross-axis ball joint attachment manufactured by ZF that can seize, resulting in a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link.www.carscoops.com
