Managed Services Market Top Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, COVID - 19 Outbreak and Segmentation by Forecast to 2027

Managed Services is described as proactive management of information technology (IT) asset or object, by a third party. Usually, this third party is known as the managed service provider (MSP), and it manages the IT asset on behalf of the end-user. The end-user remains the owner of IT asset despite the MSP managing it. The global managed services market report, as published by Market Research Future (MRFR), claims that this market could see a boost at 11% CAGR between 2016 and 2022. The market has the potential to climb up to USD 245 Bn by the end of the forecast period.