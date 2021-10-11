CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Value-Added Services Market Sales Revenue, Industry Profit Growth, COVID - 19 Impact Analysis, Global Segments and Business Trends

houstonmirror.com
 3 days ago

Market Research Future study discloses that the global mobile value-added services market is anticipated to expand at 15.3% CAGR and would achieve 309.1 billion in 2025 during the forecast period. The global mobile value-added services are gaining traction due to factors such as expanding telecom and communication sectors that are...

www.houstonmirror.com

TPE Market worth $26.3 billion by 2026

MARKETS
ASICWay Makes Crypto Mining Profitable for All

MARKETS
Spa Capsules Market May Set New Growth Story | NEOQI, Comfortel, Esagono, HydroCo

MARKETS
Home Textile Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | Zucchi, GHCL, Veken Elite

MARKETS
Global Water Bottles with Filters Market to be Driven by growing need for filtered water in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

MARKETS
CAD CAM Dental Milling Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

MARKETS
Online Program Management Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Apollidon Learning, Blackboard, Noodle Partners

MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Public Cloud Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Salesforce

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Public Cloud Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Public Cloud market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Nonanal Market By Source (Natural, Synthetic) and By Application (Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Personal Care and Cosmetics) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Nonanal Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Nonanal over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The driving forces projecting the growth of global...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Computing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SAP, Oracle, Vmware

Global Cloud Computing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Computing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL & EMC.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile-device Location Determination Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | TrackView, Ericsson, Glympse, Hoverwatch

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Mobile-device Location Determination Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile-device Location Determination market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
houstonmirror.com

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. and subsidiary Rokin Inc. solidify plans to make Rokin Vapes the industry leader in the projected 26.52 Billion Dollar Cannabis and CBD vaporizer markets.

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE /October 14, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that it has made a strategic commitment to fund its fast growing subsidiary Rokin, Inc. ("Rokin") for the next four years with a $200,000 injection of capital and a further commitment of $800,000 over the next four years.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Ethoxylates Market By Type (Alcohol Ethoxylates, Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates) and By End User (Household & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Ethoxylates Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Ethoxylates over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Expansion of agricultural industries and households, especially in...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

OTT Media Services Market is Booming Worldwide with Netflix, Apple, Amazon Web Services

The latest research on "Global OTT Media Services Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

GPS Watches Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants TomTom, Garmin, Polar

HTF MI introduce new research on Global GPS Watches covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global GPS Watches explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are TomTom, Garmin, Polar, Apple, New Balance, Sony, Suunto, Timex, Samsung, Fitbit & Misfit.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market to be Driven by Prevalence of Several Inflammatory Disorders, and Growing Demand Amongst the Geriatric Population in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Tumour Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global tumour necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Contactless Payments Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oberthur Technologies, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Cryptomathic

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Contactless Payments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
houstonmirror.com

Cheese Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The cheese market is highly impacted by the increasing size of the convenience & fast-food industry and innovative offerings by cheese manufacturers. The growth rate of the fast-food industry is significant owing to the changing lifestyles of people around the globe.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

IoT and Blockchain Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Intel, Cisco Systems, Factom

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global IoT and Blockchain Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT and Blockchain market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
AGRICULTURE

